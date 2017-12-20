Varsity Basketball Scores From December 19th

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 19, 2017

Girls Basketball

Archbold 80 Continental 30

Ayersville 52 Wauseon 42

Boys Basketball

Edgerton 42 Swanton 28

Hicksville 85 Edon 61

Pettisville 79 Hilltop 36

Fayette 61 Montpelier 46

Stryker 57 North Central 31

Wauseon 49 Anthony Wayne 44

 

