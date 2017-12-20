Varsity Basketball Scores From December 19th

Girls Basketball
Archbold 80 Continental 30
Ayersville 52 Wauseon 42
Boys Basketball
Edgerton 42 Swanton 28
Hicksville 85 Edon 61
Pettisville 79 Hilltop 36
Fayette 61 Montpelier 46
Stryker 57 North Central 31
Wauseon 49 Anthony Wayne 44
