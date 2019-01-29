Village Reporter Office Closing Due To Weather

The office of The Village Reporter will be closed on both Wednesday and Thursday due to the forecasted deadly temperatures, we are not comfortable sending our delivery team along with photographers / reporters out in these conditions.

We will attempt to mail papers to subscribers on Wednesday morning as normal, if possible. We will delay counter sale delivery to stores throughout Williams and Fulton Counties until Friday.

Thank you for your understanding.

-Forrest R. Church, Publisher

