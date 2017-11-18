Viola Merillat (1931 – 2017)

Viola Merillat, 86, of rural Waldron, MI, died Wednesday morning, November 15, 2017, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, following a brief period of ailing health.

Born February 19, 1931, in Bad Axe, MI, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Clara P. (Johnston) Harrison.

Vi grew up in Waldron and attended Waldron Schools. She married Albert Merillat Jr. on August 2, 1952, in Angola, IN, and he preceded her in death on February 22, 1978. She served her family as a loving homemaker and mother, and always cherished her time with her beloved family. In later years, she enjoyed knitting and dancing.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her loving companion of many years, Joseph McKinney; three daughters, Debra Cramer of Oliver Springs, TN, Laura Langenderfer of Bryan, OH, and Kimberly (Roger) Kessler of Fayette; three sons, Bryan (Venus) Merillat, John (Cindy) Merillat, and Jeff Merillat, all of Fayette; a sister, Dorotha Akans of Brownstown, MI; two brothers, Hilton Harrison of AZ, and Richard Harrison of Bryan; eighteen grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vi was preceded in death by a son, Albert Merillat III; two sisters, Mellissa Pleat and Gertrude Powell; a brother, R. B. Harrison; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Vi will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Andrea Curry officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday afternoon, from 2-8 p.m.

Vi’s wishes were for memorial donations to be given in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.