Viola Shipman (1924-2018)

Viola Mae Shipman, 93 of Defiance, Ohio passed to her eternal home on Sunday, July 08, 2018 at Buena Vista Assisted Living in Hemet, California. Present with her were her son, Sidney P. (Barbara) Shipman, II of Hemet, CA and her granddaughter, Melissa and Matt Buselt of Hemet, CA.

Born Thursday, November 13, 1924, she was a wonderful pastor’s wife to her late husband, Sidney Shipman, I. Viola worked for 40 years as a secretary at American States Insurance. In her free time, she loved bowling, golfing, playing the piano, cards and enjoyed playing the dice game, Farkle; with her family and friends. Viola was a weight-watcher champion and lived a very active lifestyle, enjoying speed walking at the mall.

Surviving are son, Sidney Paul Shipman, II, daughter, Connie Nolte; daughter-in-love, Barbara Shipman; grandchildren, Melissa Buselt of Hemet, CA, Sidney Paul Shipman, III of Denver, CO, Samantha Haggarty of Wilderesville, TN, Robert Nolte of Savannah, GA and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Shipman, two sisters and her brother.

A public graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

