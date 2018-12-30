Violet Bartel (1930-2018)

Violet May Bartel, 88, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Saturday December 29th, following a short illness. She was born September 29, 1930 to Florence (Powell) and George Friend in Deal, England.

She married Henry Bartel on October 27, 1951 at St. Mary’s Church in Walmer, England. In 1970 Violet came to America with her husband and daughter. She worked at Gendron Wheel for 10 years. Violet was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.

She is survived by a daughter Rosemary (Rick) Fetterman, 3 Grandchildren, David (Heather) Fetterman, Lisa (Scott) Ellinwood, and Nicole (Levi) Rupp, and 5 Great Grandchildren, Austin, Erika and Avah Fetterman, Morgan and Carter Ellinwood, and one brother Ken (Sue) Friend, and one sister in law Eileen Friend.

Violet is preceded in death by her husband Henry, her parents, and two brothers, Reg and Bob, and sister in law Rosemary Friend.

Visitation will be held at Zion Mennonite Church on Wednesday January 2th from 2-8. A graveside service will be held January 3rd at 10am in Pettisville, Ohio followed by a memorial service at 11am at Zion Mennonite Church. Memorials may be given to Zion Mennonite Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

