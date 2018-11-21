Virginia Seiler (1926-2018)

Virginia Jane Seiler, age 92, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania. Prior to her retirement she had been a Registered Nurse, having worked in the pre-mature nursery at Toledo Hospital for 25 years.

Virginia was born in Wauseon on June 26, 1926, the daughter of Harvey and Mamie (Bremer) Cone. On July 13, 1947, she married Robert Seiler, and he preceded her in death in 1991. She was a very active member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

She had many passions, a few of which were growing orchids, always being out and about, she loved to entertain, and enjoyed helping people and being around people. She was a graduate of the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing, had served with the Red Cross for 19 years, and went to support meetings for Parkinson’s Disease. She was also active with Wakiya CCL.

Surviving are two sons, Mike (Kathleen) Seiler, Scott (Debra) Seiler; daughter, Jane (Rodney) Fox; son-in-law, Wayne Morris; grandchildren, Michael (Liz Bucheit) Seiler, Peter (Heidi) Seiler, Matthew (Jennifer) Seiler, Melissa Seiler, Scott (Annie) Seiler, Jr., Kristin Seiler, Kellie Seiler, Sarah (Eric) Fox-Linton, Graham (Jenna) Fox, Andrew (Zosia) Fox, David Fox, Carolyn (Chase) Miller, Emily Verdonk, Hannah (Chris) Gorter; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Laura Morris; and parents.

Visitation for Virginia will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 A.M., also in the church, with Pastor Matt Boyers, officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

