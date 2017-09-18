Virginia Utley

Virginia A. Utley, 70, of Montpelier passed away after a very short illness early Monday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hopsice.

She was born on September 23, 1946 in Montpelier to William Jewell and Gertrude Bell (Lash) Utley. Virginia was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a former member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles.

Virginia is survived by her son Elijah S. Utley of Montpelier; siblings Mary Baker Tressler, James Ray Baker, Dolores Viers, Carol Parsons, Jewel Head and Cherie Utley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Audrey Welker, Dorothy Harmon, John W. Baker, Leonard P. Baker, Russell Baker and W.T. Utley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to her family. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.