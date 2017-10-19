Vivian Brown (1925 – 2017)

Vivian L. Brown, 92, of Montpelier passed away early Sunday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

She was born on September 2, 1925 in Peru, Indiana to Frank W. and Lillian (Schulte) Cheadle. Vivian graduated from Montpelier High School in 1943. On February 26, 1943, she married James “Si” Max Brown in Walterboro, South Carolina and he preceded her in death on December 1, 1990.

Vivian was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She worked at Miller’s Variety Store in Montpelier for several years. When her children were growing up she was active in the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. For many years Vivian was very active in the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary, and was the manager of the gift shop in Montpelier.

She is survived by her three children, Sharon (Ronald) Nickle of Montpelier, Sandra Miller of Archbold, and Jerry Brown of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Troy Nickle, Fara Neff, Amy Wyse, Eric Alexander, Anna Brown and Nick Brown; twelve great grandchildren; sister Mina Sundeen of North Port, Florida; and two brothers James (Betty) Cheadle of Montpelier and Richard (Fran) Cheadle of Huston, Texas.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and husband Si.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary or Evergreen Manor Nursing Home Activity Fund. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.