Vivian Schooley (1962-2019)

Vivian S. Schooley, age 56, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 4:55 P.M. on Sunday, January 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Vivian had been employed by Matsu in Edgerton for twenty-seven years with twenty-five of those years as a supervisor. She was not only a supervisor but also a mentor, mother, sister and friend to many in her Matsu family. She enjoyed her work and trips to the casino and was an avid shopper. Most of all she loved her family, especially her kids, granddaughter and fiancé, and believed in paying it forward.

Vivian Schooley was born on May 30, 1962, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Leon H. and Gloria J. (Champion) Maag.

Survivors include two sons, Jay Schooley and Dakota Schooley, both of Hicksville, Ohio; her longtime companion and fiancé, Randy Gibson, also of Hicksville; a granddaughter, Ella Grace Schooley; her brothers and sisters, Vickie Tinney, of Bryan, Ohio, Becky Zuver, of Stryker, Ohio, Victor Maag, of Montpelier, Ohio, Patty (Stephen) Bair, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Debbie (Mike) Amann, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Maag, of Edon, Ohio; her father, Leon Maag, of Bryan; and her Matsu family. She was preceded in death by her mother and one son, Gary Maag.

Services celebrating the life of Vivian Schooley will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Life Changing Realities Fellowship in Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place in Forest Home Cemetery in Hicksville.

Memorials in the name of Vivian Schooley are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance for the special care they have given to Vivian and her loved ones through this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton.

