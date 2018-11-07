VoteCast: Ohio Voters Divided On State Of Nation

Voters casting midterm election ballots in Ohio are divided over the state of the nation, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

As voters cast ballots for governor, U.S. Senate and members of Congress in Tuesday’s elections, AP VoteCast found that 47 percent of Ohio voters said the country is on the right track, compared with 52 percent who said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and why in Ohio, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, an innovative nationwide survey of about 139,000 voters and nonvoters _ including 3,842 voters and 687 nonvoters in the state of Ohio _ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for Senate, Democrat Sherrod Brown was roughly even with Republican Jim Renacci among white voters. Whites with a college education appeared to prefer Brown, and whites without a college degree appeared to prefer Renacci.

Brown led among black voters and also led among Hispanic voters.

Voters under 45 supported Brown; those ages 45 and older were split.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Voters under 45 were divided in their support between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray in the race for governor. Voters ages 45 and older modestly supported DeWine.

Black voters and Hispanic voters supported Cordray. White voters overall favored DeWine.

Whites without a college degree supported DeWine. On the other hand, white college graduates were

split.

TOP ISSUE: HEALTH CARE

Health care was at the forefront of voters’ minds: 28 percent named it as the most important issue facing the nation in this year’s midterm elections. Others considered immigration (21 percent), the economy (21 percent), gun policy (7 percent) and the environment (6 percent) to be the top issue.

STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the nation’s current economic outlook _ 68 percent said the nation’s economy is good, compared with 32 percent who said it’s not good.

TRUMP FACTOR

For 31 percent of Ohio voters, President Donald Trump was not a factor they considered while casting their votes. By comparison, 32 percent said a reason for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 37 percent said they voted to express opposition to Trump.

Voters in Ohio had mixed views of Trump: 49 percent said they approve of how he is handling his job as president, while 51 percent said they disapprove of Trump.

CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Tuesday’s elections will determine control of Congress in the final two years of Trump’s first term in office, and 67 percent of Ohio voters said which party will hold control was very important as they considered their vote. Another 23 percent said it was somewhat important.

STAYING AT HOME

In Ohio, 74 percent of registered voters who chose not to vote in the midterm election were younger than 45. A wide share of those who did not vote _ 85 percent _ did not have a college degree. About as many nonvoters were Democrats (24 percent) as Republicans (35 percent).

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate in all 50 states conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 3,842 voters and 687 nonvoters in Ohio was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. It combines interviews in English or Spanish with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and self-identified registered voters selected from opt-in online panels. Participants in the probability-based portion of the survey were contacted by phone and mail, and had the opportunity to take the survey by phone or online. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including from sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.