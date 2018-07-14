Waddell Leads Indianapolis To 8-0 Win Over Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Waddell struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Toledo Mud Hens in an 8-0 win on Friday.

Waddell (4-4) allowed two hits while walking one to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Indianapolis scored on a double by Jason Martin that brought home Kevin Kramer. In the following at-bat, Jacob Stallings scored on a ground out to give the Indians a 2-0 lead. The Indians then added five runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. In the fourth, Pablo Reyes hit a three-run home run, while Sean Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Artie Lewicki (4-4) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Mud Hens were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Indians’ staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 10-5 against Toledo this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

