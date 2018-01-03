Walter J. Bowser (1926 – 2018)

Walter J. Bowser, age 91, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018, at Heartland of Wauseon. Prior to his retirement, he had been a carpet salesman.

Walter was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, on October 7, 1926, the son of Walter and Harriett (Parkhill) Bowser. On June 12, 1948, he married Ivy M. Magnuson, and she preceded him in death in 2007. He was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church, rural Wauseon. Walter was also very active with the order of the Easter Star (O.E.S) and the Free and Accepted Masons (F & AM) in Everett, Mass., and Sebring, Florida.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra L. Maltais of Thomaston, Maine, Sherry G. Cooper of Bradenton, Florida; two sons, Robert B. Bowser and William J. Bowser, both of Wauseon; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Walter was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters.

Visitation for Walter will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., with the Rev. Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Zion United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.