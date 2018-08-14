Wanda Esterline (1930-2018)

Wanda M. Esterline, 88 of Bryan passed away Sunday afternoon at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan. She was born on February 7, 1930 in Bryan to D.W. and Doris D. (Coy) Peltcs.

She was a graduate of Pioneer High School and on August 15, 1948 she married Carmon R. Esterline at the First Brethren Church Parsonage in Bryan. Wanda had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing various crafts and puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Carmon; two daughters Carol and husband John Whitis of Alvordton and Cathy and husband Doug Shoup of Montpelier; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and a sister Margaret Keck of Clear Lake, Indiana.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, son Marvin Esterline, two granddaughters Stefanie and Kiley Whitis, sister Pauline Miller, and brother William Peltcs.

Visitation hours for Wanda will be on Wednesday, August 15 from 4-8 pm at the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene in Pioneer. Services will be on Thursday at 2pm at the church with Pastor Gene McBride to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene or Hillside Country Living.

Online condolences can be done atwww.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

