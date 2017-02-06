Wauseon Athletic Hall Of Fame Nominees Now Being Accepted

Nominations for the 2017 class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until March 15. Guidelines and nomination forms are available at the school offices including the board office. Nomination forms may be returned to the high school athletic office.

More information on the WHS Hall of Fame may be found on the school athletics website: www.wauseonindians.com

The Nomination Form is available online: www.wauseonindians.com/main/fileslinks

