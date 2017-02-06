Wauseon Athletic Hall Of Fame Nominees Now Being Accepted

16145372_10209514553115067_906015633_o-2.jpg

Posted By: Forrest Church February 6, 2017

Nominations for the 2017 class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame are being accepted until March 15. Guidelines and nomination forms are available at the school offices including the board office. Nomination forms may be returned to the high school athletic office.

More information on the WHS Hall of Fame may be found on the school athletics website: www.wauseonindians.com

The Nomination Form is available online: www.wauseonindians.com/main/fileslinks

Information Provided

Local News Sponsored In Part By:

Northwest-Propane-June-15-2016-4.jpg
Thompson-Geesey-Qtrly-gde-Fall-2016-4x2.jpg
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Wauseon Athletic Hall Of Fame Nominees Now Being Accepted"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*