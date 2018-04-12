Wauseon Man Sentenced For Aggravated Assault

A Wauseon man was sentenced on April 10, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Mark Cormack, 21, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault. On August 18, 2017, he knowingly caused serious physical harm to another. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Cormack to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for 1 day already served and complete Anger Management Treatment with Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Cormack spending 17 months in prison.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.