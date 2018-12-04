Wauseon Man Sentenced For Drug Possession And Failure To Appear

A Wauseon man was sentenced on December 4, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jesse Whitehead, 28, of 425 Cole Street, Apt, 501, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On August 6, 2017, he possessed Cocaine, and on November 13, 2018, he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Whitehead to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, serve 6 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served, successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program, and be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Whitehead spending 8 months in prison for Possession of Cocaine, and 8 months in prison for Failure to Appear, to be served concurrently with each other, for a total prison term of 8 months.

