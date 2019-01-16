Wauseon Man Sentenced For Heroin Possession

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on January 16, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Ricky Beltran, age 35, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about January 10, 2017, Mr. Beltran possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Beltran to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Beltran to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; and not enter bars and/or taverns. Mr. Beltran served 137 days in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Beltran serving 11 months in prison.

