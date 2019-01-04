Wauseon Man Sentenced For OVI

A Wauseon man was sentenced on January 4, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Bradley Duden, 44, of 809 N. Fulton Street, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On August 2, 2018, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Duden to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a mandatory $1,350 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, or be in a home or vehicle where alcohol is present, successfully complete treatment at The Renewal Center, as well as complete any recommended aftercare, complete a mental health assessment, serve 180 days In CCNO, with credit for 159 days already served, and suspension of his driver’s license for 5 years.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Duden spending 12 months in prison.

