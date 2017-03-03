Wauseon Students Participate In Math Counts Competition

The “MathCounts” competition was held in Archbold on February 22nd. There were both individual and a team competition. A team from Wauseon Middle School comprised of two seventh graders and two eighth graders placed first in the team competition qualifying them for the State Competition at Columbus State Community College on March 11th. The students were coached by Mrs. Tracy Beck and Mrs. Lynelle Nofziger. “MathCounts” Contestants are: L to R: Front Row: Maysyn Rodriguez, Darren Dong, Colin Kinnersley, Andrew Eberle. Second Row: Lance Rupp, Noah Harman, Elizabeth Baker, Traven Yarbro, Luke Tester, Evan Bauer, Coach Tracy Beck.

