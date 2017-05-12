Wauseon’s Ames Sentenced On Intoxication & Firearms Charges

A Wauseon man was sentenced on May 10th, 2017 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman. Randy Ames, 62, of 14094 County Road K, pleaded guilty to Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated and Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle. On January 24th, 2017 he drove his vehicle into a home while he was under the influence of alcohol and he had two loaded handguns in his car.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Ames to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay a $375 fine, complete a three day driver intervention program, forfeit the two firearms to the State for destruction, serve 180 days in CCNO with the days suspended, pay for towing and storage fees, and suspended his license for 6 months. Failure to comply could result in Mr. Ames spending 6 months in prison.