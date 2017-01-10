Wayne B. McMunn (1924 – 2017)

Wayne B. McMunn, age 92 of Archbold, Ohio and previously of Delta, passed away at The Defiance Area Hospice Center after a brief stay. He was born on February 9, 1924 at home in rural Delta to Vern and Dora (Hite) McMunn. On June 24, 1944 he married Maneta Sell of Blissfield, MI and they enjoyed 52 years together until she preceded him in death on May 5, 1997. On September 4, 1998 he married Eleanor Rychener of rural Archbold. He and Eleanor were married 18 years.

After graduating from Metamora High School in 1941, Wayne became a lifelong farmer. Wayne and Maneta farmed near Delta. He always loved to talk about how the crops were, from planting to harvest. Faith in God, family and farming was his life motto. He was a past member of Crossroads Church in Wauseon. For over 30 years he wintered in Florida.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Eleanor; son, John (Barb) McMunn, of Lambertville, MI; daughters, Kathie (Ken) Hofstra, of Green Valley, AZ and Leisa (Lawrence) Onweller, of Delta; step-daughter Chris (Brian) King, of Archbold; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one brother, Earl McMunn, of Jasper, MI.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Maneta; brothers, Harlan and Vernon McMunn, and one great-grandson Isaiah Onweller.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Wayne will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2017 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice in Archbold, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Crossroads Evangelical Church in 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .