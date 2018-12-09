Wayne Grandey (1923-2018)

Wayne E. Grandey, age 95, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 12:45 P.M. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the Auburn Village Nursing Center in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Mr. Grandey was a 1941 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He was a life long dairy farmer and operated Grandey’s Sawmill until 1990.

His memberships include the Emanuel United Methodist Church, where he served in many offices throughout the years, the United Methodist Men, and the Rural Electric Association (REA) where he served on both the local and state boards. Wayne loved his Lord and enjoyed his time spent with family, especially the annual family hayride and picnic in the woods.



Wayne E. Grandey was born on December 6, 1923, near Edgerton, the son of Harley E. and Hulda C. (Krill) Grandey. He married D. Ellen Steckley on October 6, 1946, in Butler, Indiana and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2011.

Surviving are his children, Shirley Snyder, of Coldwater, Michigan, Roger (Lynne) Grandey, of Hicksville, Ohio, Dennis (Barri) Grandey, of Sidney, Ohio, Janet (Doug) Brown, of Carmel, Indiana, and Joyce (Jon) Myers, of Galloway, Ohio, eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton. Services celebrating the life of Wayne E. Grandey will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at 1:30 P.M. in the Emanuel United Methodist Church, 4763 Kramer Road, Edgerton with Pastor Tom Ketzler officiating. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Emanuel United Methodist Church or to the Crippled Children and Adult Society in Hicksville.





