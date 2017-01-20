Wayne Sands (1947 – 2017)

Wayne Sands, 69 years, of West Unity, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Wayne was born May 23, 1947 in Hudson, Michigan the son of the late Virgil Wayne and Virginia Rose (Cady) Sands. He was a 1966 graduate of Hilltop High School. He married Sharon Roy on July 9, 1966 in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. He was employed by the former Brust Pipeline, currently Majaac Inc., retiring as a superintendent in 2008. He was a member of Living Hope Free Methodist Church, which he had a part in constructing. Wayne enjoyed square dancing, bowling, fishing, archery, hunting, raising horses and being outdoors. He loved to spend time with his family.

In addition to his wife Sharon, Wayne is survived by two daughters, Cherie Sands Bassett of Newville, Indiana and Sheila Sands Coffman of West Unity; one son, Timothy (Lillie) Sands of Bryan; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ila (Dennis) Dossett of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Raymond G. “Momo” Sands; one great-grandson, Chance Smith; two sisters, Diana Hunter and Linda Minturn.

Visitation for Wayne Sands will be held Friday, January 20, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Wayne will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 Jackson Street, West Unity with Pastor David Mathis officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

