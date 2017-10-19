Wayne Stutzman (1929 – 2017)

Wayne R. Stutzman, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, October 13, 2017, at Heartland of Wauseon. Prior to his retirement he had been a lifelong area farmer.

Wayne was born in Wauseon on February 22, 1929, the son of Daniel and Martha (Frazier) Stutzman. On November 8, 1952, he married Jane Miller, and she survives. He was a member of the Fayette United Methodist Church.

Wayne had been a 4-H Advisor for 35 years, and was a past president of the Ohio 4-H Council. He was also a member of the National Swine Registry, and Master Pork Producer with the State of Michigan. He was a member of the Fulton County Pork Producers where he was instrumental in starting the Nickels for Profit and instrumental in starting the Pork Producers Stand at the Fulton County Fair. He was also a Past-President of the Michigan Swine Breeders, Past-President of the Michigan Duroc Breeders, and a Pioneer Seed Dealer for many years. He was also a former stock car race driver for many years, starting at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

Surviving are his wife, Jane; children, Deb (Rod) Wilson of Somerset, KY, Daniel (Jan) Stutzman of Waldron, MI, Denise Stutzman of Adrian, MI, Dwayne (Melissa) Stutzman of Wauseon; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dail (Ellen) Stutzman of Wauseon, and sister, Annabelle (George) Green of Adrian, MI. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis; both parents; brother, Paul Stutzman; and three sisters, Geneva Stiving, June Eberly, and Audrey Fritsch.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to a Swine Scholarship in memory of Wayne. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.