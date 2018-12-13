Wednesday Night Crash In Fulton County Leaves Archbold Man Seriously Injured

Franklin Township-The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating a serious injury motor vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 66 South of County Road L in Fulton County at approximately 10:59 PM on December 12th, 2018.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Steven Beck from Archbold, Ohio, was southbound on State Route 66 and failed to navigate a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled straight through the curve and struck a large dirt mound off of the south side of the curve. Mr.Beck was not wearing his seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

He was transported by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The crash is currently still under investigation and charges are pending. Unsafe speed for the roadway and alcohol impairment are contributing factors in the crash.

The Toledo Post was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Gorham Fayette Fire Department, and Promedica Air.

