Wendell Clark (1931-2019)

Wendell Thyer Clark, age 87, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Sunday evening, January 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Stryker, Ohio on May 26, 1931 to the late Chester Warner and Ethel Rosetta (Doudt) Clark.

He married Rita Joan Boop on August 27, 1960 and she survives. Wendell was a retired farmer, and had been employed at Jeep Corporation, Toledo, Bard Manufacturing, Challenge-Cook Bros. and Challenge Industries. He was a fabricator and mechanic his entire life.

Wendell was a graduate of the Ohio School for the Deaf, was a member of the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association, Lima Silent Aid Society, President and Elder of the Good Shepherd of Deaf Lutheran Church. He also enjoyed bowling with the deaf bowling team at Holiday Lanes for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Joan (Boop) Clark. Children, Dewayne (Laurel) Clark, Dagmar (Bruce) King, Darlene (Andy) Doriot. Grandchildren, Austin Clark, Shae (Kurt) Parliment, Alicia (Johnny) Winpisinger, Max King, Gabriel King, Emma Rodeheaver, Breanna and Logan Doriot. Great-grandchildren, Avera Parliment, JD and Brady Winpisinger. Wendell is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Kenneth Clark and a son, Dwight T. Clark.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Clark family 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio and 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 am. Thursday prior to the funeral service in the church. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 in First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio. Rev. Shirrel Petzoldt will officiate. Interment will follow in Evansport Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will follow the interment services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Columbus Colony Elderly Care, 1150 Colony Drive, Westerville, Ohio, 43081 in Wendell’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.