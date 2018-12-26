Wendy Roschmann (1967-2018)

Wendy (Ruttkofsky) Roschmann, 51, of Swanton, a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away unexpectedly in her home of natural causes following recent surgery, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

She was born March 20, 1967, in Adrian, Mich., to Gerald and Diane (Rupp) Ruttkofsky, and they survive. On Sept. 16, 1995, she married Jack Roschmann of Swanton, her beloved husband of 23 years, and he survives.

Wendy’s father always referred to her as Daddy’s Angel. She was raised in Adrian, and was a 1985 graduate of Onsted High School, where she played point guard on the basketball team. She attended Ferris State University, and graduated from Davenport University with a paralegal degree. Wendy worked as a bookkeeper for Swanton Valley Care and Rehabilitation for 29 years.

She loved being around people, and was a very caring person who would put others needs before her own. She enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it was fishing, snowmobiling, mowing her lawn or tending to her beautiful garden. She also was a Michigan Wolverines fan, and loved riding on the Harley with Jack and listening to rock-n-roll.

Wendy will also be greatly missed by her brother, Jerry (Heather) Ruttkofsky; sister, Nicole Ruttkofsky; nephew, Jayden; mother-in-law, Jonnie Lew Roschmann; father-in-law, Ben (Mary Jane) Roschmann; paternal grandmother, Inez Dowling; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Ruttkofsky, and maternal grandparents, Leon and Ruth Rupp.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Weigel Funeral Home,, 204 Chestnut St., in Swanton. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.Family and friends may visit 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to use at the family’s discretion. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.