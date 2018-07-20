Wenson’s Home Run Leads Burlington Over Fort Wayne In 12 innings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Harrison Wenson hit a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Burlington Bees to a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday.
The home run by Wenson scored Julio Garcia.
Fort Wayne had a runner on third in the bottom of the 12th, but Jack Suwinski struck out to end the game.
Wenson was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs in the win.
Zack Kelly (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fred Schlichtholz (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
For the TinCaps, Esteury Ruiz homered and singled three times.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
