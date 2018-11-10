William “Bill” Zaleski (1939-2018)

William “Bill” F. Zaleski, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 7:48 P.M. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Community Health & Wellness Center- Bryan, where he had been a patient.

Bill worked in quality control for Pepsi in Bryan and had been a machinist at Dana Corporation. He loved hunting and fishing when he was younger. He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was most happy when all his family came to visit him.

William was born on June 17, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Clement and Sophia (Gozdowski) Zaleski. He married Mary L. Rogers on March 29, 1959 in Toledo, and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2015. Bill is survived by his children, Doris Rempe, of Bryan, Cristal (Albert) Strzelecki, of Maumee, David Zaleski, of Bryan and Bobby (Andi) Zaleski, of Bryan; 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a brother, David (Joann) Zaleski, of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

In accordance with William’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home.

