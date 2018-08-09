William Campbell (1943-2018)

William H. Campbell, 75, of Alvordton, OH, died Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018, at his home, under the care of his family and Heartland Hospice, the result of Cancer. Born in Litchfield, MI on March 7, 1943, he was a son of the late Clive and Florence (Riker) Campbell.

It was in Litchfield where Bill grew up and graduated from high school. A welder by trade, he put his skills to use in his working career for 45 years until his retirement in 2009, and he continued welding as a hobby.

Surviving are two daughters, Rhoda (Brian) Miller of Wauseon, OH and Dawn (Mark) Hickok of Fayette; a son, William T. Campbell of Stryker, OH; eleven of his siblings, Marvin (Mary) Campbell of Hillsdale, MI, Melvin (Elaine) Campbell of Litchfield, Eugene Campbell of Litchfield, Mary (Darrell) Adams of Homer, MI, Lorene (Lee) Slusher of Cambria, MI, Marge (Jerry) Lewis of Litchfield, Janice (George) Manzer of Coldwater, MI, Jim Campbell of Litchfield, Bonnie (Jake) Ward of Osseo, MI, Donnie (Debra) Campbell of Homer, and Lila (Rick) McNitt of Bronson, MI; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Campbell; and two sisters, Marleen Cosier and Sharon Campbell.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, August 13, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for William will be held on Tuesday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Burial will follow in the Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, OH.

Memorial contributions in honor of William are suggested to the Alvordton United Brethren Church or the Alvordton EMS to benefit their annual chicken dinners. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

