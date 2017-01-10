William E. Deetz (1937 – 2017)

William “Bill” E. Deetz, 79, of Montpelier passed away Sunday at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on March 22, 1937 in Edon, Ohio to Harold O. and Wilma O. (Blair) Deetz. Bill married Barbara L. Williams on June 27, 1959 in Wauseon, Ohio and she survives.

Bill graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier where he was a former trustee, and the Masonic Lodge in Montpelier. Bill worked as a machinist at Mohawk Tool for 33 years until it’s closing in 1991. Bill retired in 2002 from the Williams County Highway Department as a truck driver in highway maintenance.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara of Montpelier; three sons, Lynn E. Deetz of Bryan, Jeff (Kelly) Deetz of Bryan and David (Sharon) Deetz of Montpelier; two daughters, Jennifer (Don) Schlosser of Montpelier and Melanie G. (Dan Kugler) Walsh of West Bloomfield, Michigan; eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one sister Margie J. Buell of Angola, Indiana.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Mary Brandt, Lorraine Rockey and Terry Cain, one brother Bob Deetz, and one granddaughter Ashleigh Deetz.

Visitation for Bill will be on Wednesday, January 11th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier with Pastor Frank Kampel to officiate. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in Ashley, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be given to the church.