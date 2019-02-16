William Hartman (1932-2019)

William Emanuel Hartman, age 86 years, of Wauseon, passed away Friday morning, February 15, 2019, in his home. He was born November 27, 1932 near Archbold, to Herman Hartman and Clara (Hoplinger) Hartman.

He lived in Wauseon most of his life and graduated from High School in 1950. He worked at some factory jobs until he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard where he served our country for 3 years. He was a member of the American Legion and participated on the Drill Team.

He was a letter carrier for the United Stated Postal Service for over 30 years and chose to work as a carpenter/handyman for a few years. Family members appreciated the help he gave them helping to build and repair their homes etc. Many people appreciated his willingness to do odd jobs for them. He was a member of the Pettisville Missionary Church where he served as a trustee, worked on flower beds and other projects at the church. He went on several work teams in various locations.

He was a very good bowler, belonged to the Fulton County Garden Club and was well known at the Fulton County Fair for his work in the Arts and Crafts Building. Gardening was his passion and he loved to restore and repair things. Later in life he spent time doing puzzles and watching cowboy shows and football games.

On June 19, 1970 he married Elaine (Ritter) (Schultz) and she survives. He was father to Thomas E. Schultz (Linda), Julie A. Schultz and Paul A. Schultz (Midge). His grandchildren are Ashley Oyer (Josh), Jeffrey Taylor Lewis (Angie), Melissa Smith (Chad), Samantha Nevel (Jerry), Kyle Burkett, and Rachael Larde (Mike), and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Robert L. Hartman, and a grandson Tristan William-Richard Lewis.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Pettisville Missionary Church with Pastors Kent Norr and Tim Steiner officiating. Interment will precede in the North Pettisville Cemetery with Military Rites by the American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Friends may call at the Pettisville Missionary Church from 4 – 8 PM on Tuesday.

The family requests that memorials be given to the Church.

