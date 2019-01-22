William Hildebrandt (1965-2019)

William L. Hildebrandt, age 53, of Montpelier, Ohio, died at 3:52 A.M. on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Bill worked at Titan Tire Company in Bryan with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local #890 and Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233.

William Lamar Hildebrandt was born on May 25, 1965, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Alden E. and Mary Sue (Burkhart) Hildebrandt. He is survived by his children, Sherman Hildebrandt, of Montpelier and Makayla Hildebrandt, of Stryker; brother, James (Jamie) Hildebrandt, of Stryker; sister, Kathy (Pete) Stipe, of West Unity; three nieces and three nephews and his former spouse, Tricia Lynn (Coy) Hildebrandt, of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his father, Alden Hildebrandt and mother and step father, Mary Sue ( Delmer) Franks.

Visitation for Bill will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stryker United Brethren Church with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice.

