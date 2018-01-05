William Lee Wheeler (1947 – 2018)

William Lee “Bill” Wheeler, 70, of Bryan, OH, died Wednesday evening, January 3, 2018, at Heartland of Wauseon, following a brief illness. He was born April 1, 1947, in Tedrow, OH, to the late Franky and Opal (Jay) Wheeler.

Bill lived his early life in the Fayette-Alvordton area, and attended Gorham Fayette Schools. He married the love of his life, Debra Litchfield, on his birthday in 1970, and she survives. After raising their family, Bill and Deb moved to Oklahoma, where they made their home for many years before returning to Bryan. He retired in 2009 from Kamco in West Unity, where he worked for nearly ten years as a press operator.

Bill was a longtime member of the Bryan Eagles #2233 and he and Deb attended Restoration Church in Defiance. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a talented skeet shooter. Most important to Bill was his family, whom he adored.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, Deb, he is survived by his children, Karen (Vic) Potter of Bryan, Curt (Laura) Coffman of Montpelier, Carol (Alan) Warner of Alvordton, Kevin (Lisa) Coffman of Bellevue, OH, and Billie Wheeler of Bryan; 20 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Franklin Wheeler and Mary Grime; and two granddaughters, Courtney Sue Vincent and Nicole Elizabeth Wheeler.

A funeral service for Bill will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Janet Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday afternoon, from 1-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in William's honor to benefit Restoration Church.