William N. “Bill” Ott (1947-2017)

William N. “Bill” Ott, age 69, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 4, 2017. Bill was born on November 15, 1947, the son of William Ott and Florence (Weschler) Ott in Erie, PA. He attended parochial elementary and high school in Erie.

Bill graduated from Gannon University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, Tulane University with a MBA and Case Western University with a MFA in Education. He used his diverse education to work in multiple fields. He started his career as a mechanical engineer at Penelac in Erie followed by positions at Proctor & Gamble and Datsun. Later, his focus shifted to education. He was a math teacher at Vanguard Vocational Center in Fremont, Ohio where he met his wife. Bill also worked for Bowling Green City Schools as Business Manager and Woodmore Local Schools as Treasurer. He also worked at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and Wal-Mart.

Bill married the love of his life, Ann (Mohrman) Ott, on March 21, 1987. He is survived by Ann and two stepsons: Jonathan (Heidi) Cook, Perrysburg and Jeffrey Cook, Archbold. He also had four grandchildren: Tyler, Daniel, Ashton and Curtis Cook. One of four children, Bill is survived by his three brothers: Mark (Kathy) Ott, Sandwich, MA; Brian (Judy) Ott, Barrington, RI; Craig Ott, Peabody, MA. Also surviving are two nephews, Jesse Ott and Joshua Ott. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is also sorely missed by his K9 companions, Daisy and Ellie.

Bill enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including fly fishing and woodworking. His creativity shined through in the many wood carvings he crafted over the past several years. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle. He was an avid reader and loved all types of music. He was also involved in scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Bill was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, OH.

Visitation for Bill will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, where the funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Paul Reichert, officiating. Graveside burial services will be held at 2:30 P.M. in the Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, Ohio. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or Archbold Boy Scout Troop 63. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.