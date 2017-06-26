William Precht (1943 – 2017)

William H. “Bill” Precht, age 73, of Wauseon passed away early Friday June 23, 2017 at the Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Care Center near Defiance.

Mr. Precht was born in Fulton County on November 22, 1943 the son of the late Ernest “Dick” and the late Ida R. (Rohrs) Precht. On April 3, 1965 he married the former Phyllis Panning and she survives. Mr. Precht was baptized and confirmed in the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church near Wauseon. He had been active for many years in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. He also was very community minded having been a member of the Wauseon Rotary Club, The Wauseon Homecoming Committee and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a diehard Ohio State Fan and loved to golf in his spare time.

Prior to his retirement he had worked as a banker and branch manager for the Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Assistant VP, Mortgage Loans at First Federal Bank or Defiance. He had also worked in sales for the Pettisville Grain Company and the former Wagner Motors in Wauseon.

Surviving besides his wife Phyllis is daughter; Beth (Darrel) Singer of Perry, Ohio, grandchildren; Erica and Kaitlyn Precht and Alex, William and Julianna Singer. Also surviving is sister; Beverly (Roger) Ernst of Delta and daughter-in-law; Jill (Baker) Precht. Preceding him in death besides his parents was son, Wesley in 2006 and grand-daughter Morgan Singer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday June 26, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon with Rev. Julie Parcell officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday from 2:00-6:00pm and on Monday from 12:00 until service time at 2:00pm.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Trinity Lutheran Church, the Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Care Center, the Wauseon Rotary Trail Park or the new Wauseon Swimming Pool. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.