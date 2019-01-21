Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments Against Twenty-Eight

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, January 17 and returned indictments against 28 individuals facing a total of fifty charges. Those indicted include:

Brenda K. Akers, 57, of West Unity was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Akers possessed or used methamphetamine on or about July 25, 2018.

Alec D. Beavers, 21, of Defiance was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Beavers is accused of trespassing in a residence in Edgerton on or about November 21, 2018.

Ryan S. Clark, 30, of Defiance was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Clark possessed or used Fentanyl on or about February 26, 2018.

Arian W. Fischer, 22, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Fisher is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about September 12, 2018.

Jennipher J. Fisher, 41, of Kunkle was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, also a fifth-degree felony. Fisher is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin on or about July 9, 2018.

Steven A. Gessel, 32, of Lima was indicted on a total of five counts including one count of abduction, a third- degree felony; two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony. The charges come in connection to events that occurred on or about December 31, 2018 involving the kidnapping and restraint of, as well as the forced sexual conduct with, a fourteen-year-old girl.

Britney K. Gotshall, 24, of Bryan was indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Gotshall is accused of stealing $1110.88 in cash from an elderly person on or about August 24, 2018 as well as forging six personal checks on or about October 16, 2018.

Franklin J. Gray, 55, of West Unity was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Gray is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 25, 2018.

Douglas D. Hoyt, 32, of Allen, Michigan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Hoyt is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 23, 2018.

Nicholas R. Joost of Bryan was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Joost is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 3, 2018 and May 7, 2018.

Andrea K. Kohlbeck, 39, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Kohlbeck is accused of possessing or using Fentanyl on or about June 30, 2018.

Brian R. Long, 37, of Bryan was indicted for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. Long is accused of failing to provide support for dependents and being in arrearage in excess of $21,093.81.

Leon Marshall, 35, of Toledo was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Marshall stole miscellaneous merchandise valued at $1053.49 from the Bryan Wal-Mart on or about December 24, 2018.

Jeffrey A. Massengale II, 31, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and one count of aggravate possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that Massengale possessed or used methamphetamine on or about June 19, 2018 and January 1, 2019 as well as that Massegale purposefully destroyed or concealed evidence on or about January 1, 2019.

James R. McGregor, 33, of West Unity was indicted on a total of four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that, between the approximate dates of December 14 and December 16, 2018 McGregor engaged in sexual contact with two boys, ages 5 and 6.

Summer R. Moore, 24, of Hicksville was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all third-degree felonies. Moore is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine, and amphetamine and methamphetamine combinations on or about May 30, 2018.

Heather V. Nordness, 25, of St. Joe, Indiana was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Nordness is accused of operating a motor vehicle, removing it from the State of Ohio, between the approximate dates of January 8 and January 10, 2019 without consent of the owner.

Crystal D. Oskey, 42, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Oskey is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 28, 2018.

Brett J. Popejoy, 27, of Jackson, Michigan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Jackson is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Dawn R. Powers, 52, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Powers is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 18, 2018.

Rodney D. Mocherman, 35, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege Mocherman possessed or used methamphetamine on or about June 30, 2018.

Courtney E. Ryan, 25, of Bryan was indicted on a second-degree felony count of felonious assault and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault. The charges arise from an incident occurring on or about January 1, 2019, when it is alleged that Ryan caused or attempted to cause harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

Lacone Scott, 38, of Bryan was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Scott is charged with possessing or using, as well as carrying on the grounds of CCNO, heroin on or about May 19, 2018.

John S. Shadley, 49, of Belle Center, Ohio was indicted on one third-degree felony count of theft from a person in a protected class and one third-degree felony count of forgery. It is alleged that Shadley stole $34,520.75 from an elderly person on or about July 25, 2016 as well as that Shadley forged checks belonging to an elderly person in the amount of $12,355 on or about August 10, 2016.

Zachary L. Strouse, 20, of Bryan was indicted for a total of three counts including two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony, and one count of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony. Strouse is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about December 23 and December 31, 2018 after a protection order had been issued.

Gary L. Wheeler, 45, of Kunkle was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Wheeler is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin on or about July 9, 2018.

Zachary W. Whitten, 30, of Wauseon was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Whitten possessed or used methamphetamine on or about July 22, 2018.

Trevor S. Zimmer, 28, of West Unity was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege Zimmer failed to appear as required by the court in connection with a prior felony charge.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

