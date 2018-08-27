Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Thirteen

Thirteen individuals are facing charges on a total of twenty-nine counts after a Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 to issue indictments. Those indicted include:

Travis A. Beattie, 31, of Bryan was indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that, between the dates of September 1, 2009 and September 31, 2009, Beattie engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a 15 year old minor.

Eric D. Boyce, 41, or Montpelier was indicted on one fifth degree felony count of breaking and entering and one fourth degree felony count of safecracking. The charges allege that Boyce broke into Suburban Auto Service and Repair of Bryan on or about February 22, 2018 and broke into cash drawer while there.

Joshua M. Branham, 32, of Pioneer was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that Branham failed to appear in connection with a previous felony charge as required by the court.

Brookelyn C. Brown, 19, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of three counts including one second degree felony count of burglary, one fifth degree felony count of theft from an elderly person, and one fourth degree felony count of safecracking. It is alleged that on or about December 30, 2017 Brown broke into a structure in Edgerton as well as that she stole cash and gift cards from a safe or strongbox.

Michelle A. Dobson, 19, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that Branham failed to appear in connection with a previous felony charge as required by the court.

Brandi M. Gonzalez, 38, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including operating a drug vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and possession of cocaine, also a fifth degree felony. Gonzalez is accused of possessing and/or using methamphetamine and cocaine on or about May 4, 2018 as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence on the same date.

Jackie L. Kurtz, 46, of Montpelier was indicted for theft, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about July 23, 2018, Kurtz stole property valuing $1193.59 from the Bryan Wal-Mart.

Brett J. Popejoy, 27, of Hamilton, Indiana was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Popejoy is accused of being in possession of or using Adderall on or about April 6, 2018.

Amr M. Shaheen, 26, of Oregon, Ohio was indicted on a total of four counts including two fifth degree felony counts of vandalism, a fifth degree felony count of harassment by inmate, and one fifth degree felony count of assault. Shaheen is accused of vandalizing property owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on June 25, 2018 and on July 18. 2018. He is additionally accused of expelling a bodily fluid onto a corrections officer during the June 25 incident as well as causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a separate corrections officer during the July 18 incident.

Joni J. Snow, 32, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about August 15, 2018, Snow caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member after having previously been convicted of domestic violence in 2004.

Joshua R. Stuckey, 27, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of three counts including possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony; possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fourth degree felony. The charges allege that, on or about August 2, 2018, Stuckey was in possession of cocaine and heroin as well as that Stuckey either prepared for distribution and/or distributed heroin on that date.

Brandon L. Waterson, 39, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of possession of heroin, each a fifth degree felony, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. It is alleged that Waterson possessed or used heroin on or about March 11, 2018 was well as on or about August 3, 2018. It is further alleged that Waterson attempted to destroy or conceal evidence on or about August 3, 2018.

Dustin L. Woods, 38, of Bryan was indicted on a total of five counts including one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony; two fifth degree felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs; one third degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs; and one count of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a third degree felony. An attached specification which notes that $20 Woods was in possession of at the time of offense was instrumentality used in the commission of the offense, making it subject to seizure and forfeiture to the State of Ohio. A specification to the third degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs further notes that $1540, also in possession of Woods, was also instrumentality used during the offense, making it also subject to seizure and forfeiture. The charges allege that Woods was in possession of cocaine, amphetamine and dextroampetamine, and acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride, and methamphetamine on or about April 20, 2018 as well as that Woods prepared for distribution and/or distributed methamphetamine at that time.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

