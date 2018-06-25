Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Thirty

Members of the Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, June 19 and issued indictments against 30 individuals facing a total of 57 charges. Those indicted include:

Carl A. Baatz, 26, of Toledo was indicted for vandalism, a fifth degree felony. Baatz is charged with causing physical harm to property owned by The Correction Center of Northwest Ohio on or about May 21, 2018.

George C. Bail II, 39, of Montpelier was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Bail is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about November 6, 2017.

Michael L. Bail, 47, of Stryker was indicted on a total of seven counts. Those counts include four fifth degree felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs, one second degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one fifth degree felony counts of possession of drugs, and one first degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about August 31, 2017, February 2, 2018, and February 7, 2018 and include the possession, use, and/or trafficking of methamphetamine, Tramadol, and Methoxyacetyl Fentanyl. Specifications to one of the aggravated possession of drugs charges indicates that Bail was in possession of $1900 which was instrumentality used in the commission of the offense and that those funds are subject to seizure by the state. Specifications attached to the second degree count of aggravated possession of drugs and the aggravated trafficking of drugs counts indicate that Bail is also the owner and operator of a vehicle used in the commission of the offenses and that the vehicle is also subject to seizure.

Michael R. Chavez, 56, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Chavez is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family member on or about May 18, 2018 after being convicted of previous domestic violence charge in 2014. Chavez is additionally charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to another individual during the same incident.

Jackie D. Concepcion, 34, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Concepcion possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 5, 2018.

Jose E. Concepcion, 42, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Concepcion possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 5, 2018.

Eric J. Cook, 38, of Bryan was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Cook stole a license plate from Welling Construction of Bryan on or about May 1, 2018.

Matthew J. Costanzo, 32, of Defiance was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Costanzo is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about November 29, 2017.

Steven L. Gilmer, 60, of Bryan was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about April 13, 2018, Gilmer possessed or used cocaine and operated a vehicle while under the influence.

James L. Hurst, 36 of Bryan was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about June 7, 2018, Hurst tampered with evidence related to an ongoing investigation.

Justin L. Landis, 23, of New Haven, Indiana was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Landis is charged with stealing $1948.48 worth of miscellaneous merchandise from the Bryan Wal-Mart on or about May 21 and May 24, 2018.

Corey M. Lewis, 36, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of heroin, each a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about October 19, 2017, Lewis possessed or used methamphetamine and cocaine.

Jacob R. Moore, 27, of West Unity was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about May 7, 2018, Moore failed to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Wesley B. Nickles, 26, of Bryan indicted on one count of domestic violence, a forth degree felony. Nickles is charged with causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member on or about June 14, 2018 after having previously been convicted in a domestic violence case in 1998.

Krystal L. Oehler, 36, of Stryker was indicted on a total of seven counts. Those counts include two counts of fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one third degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one second degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one fifth degree felony count of possession of drugs, one fourth degree felony count of trafficking in heroin, and a first degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. The charges are in relation to incidents occurring on or about August 31, 2017, February 2, 2018, and February 7, 2018 and involve the possession, use, or trafficking of methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, and heroin. Specifications attached to the third degree felony aggravated possession of drugs charge as well as the fifth degree felony possession of drugs charge claim that Oehler was in possession of $1930, which was instrumentality used in the commission of the offense, and that the funds are subject to seizure by the state.

Kellie F. Osborn, 56, of Divide, Colorado was indicted on a total of five counts. Charges include three counts of second degree felony theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of fourth degree felony theft from a person in a protected class. The charges are related to incidents occurring between the time span of September 2004 and May 2015. During this time span, Osborn is accused depriving an elderly person of Williams County from approximately $145,000 in cash, annuities, and miscellaneous personal property.

Timothy R. Osborn, 55, of Divide, Colorado was indicted on a total of five counts. Charges include three counts of second degree felony theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of fourth degree felony theft from a person in a protected class. The charges are related to incidents occurring between the time span of September 2004 and May 2015. During this time span, Osborn is accused depriving an elderly person of Williams County from approximately $145,000 in cash, annuities, and miscellaneous personal property.

Austin M. Owens, 21, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Owens possessed or used Adderall on or about April 6, 2018.

Destini D. Pelland, 31, of Bryan was indicted on one count of domestic violence. It is alleged that, on or about May 30, 2018, Pelland caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence charge in 2017.

Lesley J. Quarles II, 38, of Bryan was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. Quarles is accused of possessing or using cocaine on or about April 28, 2018.

Rebecca J. Raynor, 42, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated menacing. It is alleged that, on or about April 22, 2018, Raynor engaged in menacing behavior against a Williams County Deputy Sheriff engaged in his official responsibilities and duties.

Keith D. Reitzel III, 40, of McAlester, Oklahoma was indicted for non-support of dependants, a fifth degree felony. Reitzel is accused of being 26 weeks or more in arrears, with an arrearage total of $14,086.79, of obligated child support

Jonathon P. Rober, 54, of Bryan was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Rober possessed or used methamphetamine on or about March 7, 2018.

Heather K. Summers, 39, of Alvordton was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Summers is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about February 4, 2018.

Leroy A. Titus III, 41, of Garrett, Indiana was indicted for theft, a fifth degree felony. Titus is charged with stealing $1827 in miscellaneous merchandise from the Bryan Wal-Mart on or about May 5, 2018.

AmyJo L. Travis, 41, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Travis is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about December 18, 2017.

Kyle Z. Tyler, 24, of Camden, Michigan was indicted for failure to appear. Tyler is accused of, on or about June 4, 2018, failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Travis T. Whaley, 27, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, also a second degree felony. Whaley is accused of administering or furnishing or administering Fentanyl or another as well as causing harm to another on or about April 27, 2018.

Christopher M. Wilson, 37, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one count of vandalism and one count of harassment by inmate, each a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that on or about May 18, 2018 that Wilson caused physical property owned by the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio. Wilson is also charged with spitting on a corrections officer on or about May 28, 2018.

Thomas J. Wilson, 34, of Defiance was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony. Wilson is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about December 18, 2107, December 20, 2017, and June 12, 2018.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

