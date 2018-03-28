Williams County Sheriff Asking For Assistance Locating Subject

Gabriel Cordell age 42, lka Bryan is wanted for a bench warrant from Williams County Common Pleas for failure to comply with felony bond. Cordell’s original charge is Aggravated Possession of Drugs. If you have information on the location of Mr. Cordell, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency.

