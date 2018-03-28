Williams County Sheriff Office Requesting Assistance Locating Tim Moll Jr.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tim Moll Jr. age 22 of Montpelier is wanted on a bench warrant from Williams County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply with a felony bond. Moll’s original charge was Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Heroin. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Moll, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency

