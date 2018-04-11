Williams County Sheriff’s Department Requesting Assistance Locating 44 Year Old Stacey Saurer

Posted By: Forrest Church April 11, 2018

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance locating 44 year old Stacey Saurer, age 44, from Bryan who is wanted on a bench warrant from Williams County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for a felony hearing. Saurer was originally charged for 3 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. If you have information on the whereabouts of Saurer, please contact with Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency.

