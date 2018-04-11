Williams County Sheriff’s Department Requesting Assistance Locating 44 Year Old Stacey Saurer

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance locating 44 year old Stacey Saurer, age 44, from Bryan who is wanted on a bench warrant from Williams County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for a felony hearing. Saurer was originally charged for 3 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. If you have information on the whereabouts of Saurer, please contact with Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency.

