Williams County Sheriff’s Department Requesting Assistance Locating 47 Year Old Rhonda Fischer

Rhonda Fischer age 47 has again absconded from felony probation and is wanted out of the Williams County Common Pleas Court. If you have information on where we can find Ms. Fischer, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement agency.

