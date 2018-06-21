Williams County Sheriff’s Department Requesting Assistance Locating Joseph Moser

Posted By: Forrest Church June 21, 2018

Joseph Moser age 31 is wanted on a Bryan Municipal Court warrant for Domestic Violence. If you have any information on Moser’s location, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151 or your local law enforcement.

 

