Williams County Sheriff’s Department Requesting Assistance Locating Michael Moser

Michael Moser age 38 is currently wanted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. Michael has a bench warrant from Bryan Municipal Court for Theft and Criminal Damaging and there is also a pick up order from the Adult Parole Authority for absconding. Moser’s original charge was Burglary. If you have information on Michael, please contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

