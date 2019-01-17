Williams & Fulton Counties Under A Winter Storm Watch

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

Heavy snow possible along with gusty winds and significant blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

WHERE…Portions of Northern Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

WHEN…From late Friday night through late Saturday night.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow overspreading the area overnight Friday and continuing into Saturday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow combined with gusty northeast winds to 25 to 35 mph Saturday and Saturday evening will create hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

