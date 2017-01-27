Williams Soil & Water Conservation District Reorganizes For 2017

At the January board meeting the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors reorganized for 2017.

Chairman – Bob Short

Vice Chairman – Kevin Miller

Fiscal Agent – Jon Hake

Secretary – Jim Herman

Member – Scott C. Oberlin

The Williams SWCD’s regular board meetings are held the second Monday of each month starting at 7:00 p.m., except for September and October which will be held Wednesday, September 6, at 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 10, at 7:00 p.m. The meetings are held in the Williams SWCD Agricultural Services Meeting Room, 1120 West High Street, Bryan. All meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to be notified of Special Meetings or changes in dates, time, or location of Regular Meetings should phone the Williams SWCD office at 419-636-9395 Ext 3. If someone is interested in attending, please call the office ahead of time to check for any schedule changes and to be placed on the agenda.

INFORMATION PROVIDED