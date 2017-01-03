Willie D. Gray, Sr. (1924 – 2016)

Willie D. Gray, Sr., 92 years, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center, where he was a resident. Willie was born January 7, 1924 in Ethridge, Tennessee, the son of the late Franklin and Hassie (Cotton) Gray. He married Mildred M. Friesel on June 11, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 24, 2008. Willie was a World War II Navy veteran. He was an auto mechanic, working for Greek Motor Sales as well as Christy Chrysler-Dodge. He had also worked for Tru-fast as an Assembler. He was a member of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 as well as the Bryan VFW Post 2489 and AMVETS Post 54. He also belonged to the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312. Willie enjoyed puttering around in his garage tinkering with things.

Surviving are his three children, Franklin Gray of Hicksville, Ohio, William Gray of North Carolina and Georgia Ann Stewart of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Rosie Gray of Bryan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Larry Joe Gray of Smyrna, Tennessee; one sister, Marlene French of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; two sons, Willie Gray Jr., Robert Gray, three brothers, Leo Gray, Nobel Gray and James Gray; one sister, Vaudie Marks.

Visitation for Willie D. Gray, Sr. will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Greenisen Chapel, 225 East High Street, Bryan. Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center Patient Activity Fund, 1104 Wesley Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com