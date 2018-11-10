Wilma Hornbeck (1923-2018)

Wilma M. Hornbeck, age 95, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Hornbeck had been employed as a nurses’ aide at Park View Nursing Center, retiring with fifteen years of service. She enjoyed baking, especially when baking cookies with the grandkids.

Wilma M. Hornbeck was born on July 27, 1923, in Hamilton, Indiana, the daughter of George and Edith (Worthington) Dohner. She married James Smethers in 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1982.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Lee (Lorna) Smethers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dennis George (Sue ) Smethers, of New Martinville, West Virginia; three daughters, Vera “Verg” (John) Nye, of Edgerton, Mary (Bob) Nickels, of Bryan, Ohio, and Pamela (Joe) Hornbeck, of Troy, North Carolina; ten grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; eight step-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Yates, of Butler, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

