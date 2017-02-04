Wilma M. Petrie (1915 – 2017)

Wilma M. Petrie, 101 years, of Bryan, and former of Parma, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at The Inns and Villas at Fountain Park, where she had been a resident the 2 1/2 years. Wilma was born September 28, 1915 in Parma, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles E. and Elizabeth K. (Forrer) Geiss. She was a graduate of Parma High School. She then attended Hiram College and Baldwin Wallace University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. She married Russell Jinks and he preceded her in death on in 1950. She then married Jack Petrie and he also preceded her in death.

Wilma taught Home Economics in the Parma Public Schools and was a Librarian, working for the Parma Public Library. She was a member of the Ridge Road United Church of Christ in Parma. Wilma was a member of the Elbrook Lodge. She enjoyed bowling and participated on several bowling leagues, sewing, working puzzle books and reading.

Surviving is her son, Ron (Linda) Jinks of Bryan; two grandchildren, Lauren (Steve) Walawender of Carmel, Indiana and Ryan (Karen) Jinks of Bryan; ten great-grandchildren, Megan, Allison, Ashlynn, Gabby, Milo, Jason, Derrick, Liam, Flynn and Briella; nephew, Wilbert Geiss; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; one brother, Karl Geiss and a nephew, Karl Geiss Jr.

Visitation for Wilma M. Petrie will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Wilma will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 in the funeral home with Rev. Jeffery Motter officiating. Interment will be made in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Visitation will also be held on hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Ridge Road United Church of Christ, 6050 Ridge Road, Parma, Ohio 44129.

